DuPage County residents invited to shape future of forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites DuPage residents to participate in a confidential survey designed to gather valuable insight into community needs and preferences.

In the coming days, about 900 randomly selected households will receive either a paper survey or a link to a site where they can fill the survey out online. In late October, the survey will be posted on the district’s website, dupageforest.org, and open to everyone interested in sharing their thoughts. Participation is easy and should take less than 15 minutes.

The short survey, which is a combination of rating and open-ended questions, covers a range of topics about amenities and infrastructure, conservation efforts, educational programming, accessibility and inclusivity, and preferred communication methods. It also asks questions designed to gauge residents’ feelings about the ofrest preserve district’s tax levy and other possible revenue streams as well as land acquisition opportunities.

All opinions will be evaluated equally in gathering insight into how the forest preserve district can best serve DuPage County.

The endeavor aims to foster a deeper understanding of the issues that matter most to residents to enhance services the forest preserve district provides. Serving nearly 1 million county residents, the forest preserve district recognizes that the input of its constituents – whether they’re frequent visitors to the forest preserves or have yet to discover them – is invaluable in shaping its future endeavors.