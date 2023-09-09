Annual Rotary Run Charity Classic set for Oct. 1 in Hinsdale

The 29th annual Rotary Run Charity Classic will be held Oct. 1. Events begin at The Community House, Eighth and Madison streets in Hinsdale, and wind through the historic streets of the community.

Events include a 3K, 5K 10K run and 3K, 5K walk and Mutt Strut, bringing more than 2,500 participants and spectators to the course. A variety of family activities will be featured, including vendor/sponsor booths, refreshments and music.

Information for start times and registration can be found at rotaryruncharityclassic.org.

Participants will show support for their communities and local charities, with proceeds from the event benefiting leading community charities including The Community House, Community Consolidated School District 181 Foundation, Hinsdale Hospital Foundation, Rotary Club of Hinsdale Foundation and Ray Graham Association-Hanson Center.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Meg Cooper, long time Hinsdale resident and executive director of District 181 Foundation and board member. UC Advent Hinsdale Hospital is the 2023 presenting sponsor.