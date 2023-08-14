Woodridge library, West Suburban Community Pantry host food drive

The Woodridge Public Library and The West Suburban Community Pantry, have teamed up to host a community food drive as part of the DuPage WARHOL Pop Art Challenge.

The food drive will run through Sept. 10 and features seven drop-off locations throughout Woodridge. The drop off barrels look like Andy Warhol soup cans and are meant to help capture the attention of those passing by, encourage donations in the spirit of our Andy Warhol hometown heroes, and support the Warhol 2023 art exhibit at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, featuring over 200 pieces of Andy Warhol art and photos.

The challenge kicked off in June when the Warhol 2023 art exhibit opened at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art, featuring more than 200 pieces of Andy Warhol art and photos. The DuPage WARHOL Pop Art Challenge encourages cities across DuPage County to host Andy Warhol-themed events.

There are currently 21 cities participating in the challenge, including Woodridge, which will now add the Woodridge Warhol Food Drive to its list of programming. Other Woodridge Warhol-inspired events include art displays and live music.

“The Warhol-inspired soup barrel food collection containers are a great way to draw attention to the needs of our local residents,” Patti Naisbitt, Woodridge Public Library director said in a news release. “The DuPage WARHOL Pop Art Challenge allowed us to celebrate our hometown heroes who have devoted themselves to helping others in and around Woodridge—the food drive gives everyone an opportunity to lend their support.”

Naisbitt is referring to the Andy Warhol-themed hometown hero portraits that were added to the Woodridge Public Library windows this summer as a part of the DuPage WARHOL Pop Art Challenge. Woodridge’s hometown heroes include:

Anne Banks, JANO Neighborhood Outreach co-founder

Fred Hohnke, former Woodridge Park District commissioner and board president

William Murphy, former Woodridge Mayor

Barbara Schmith, West Suburban Community Pantry co-founder

All Woodridge Warhol Food Drive donations will benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP) located in Woodridge. The WSCP currently serves more than 110,000 people in both DuPage and Will counties.

Woodridge Warhol Food Drive donation barrels will be located at:

The Woodridge Public Library 3 Plaza Dr.

Woodridge Village Hall 5 Plaza Dr.

Fred C. Hohnke Community Center 2600 Center Dr.

The Woodridge Park District ARC 8201 Janes Ave.,

Woodridge Jewel-Osco 2317 75th St.

Skeleton Key Brewery 8102 Lemont Road

Robert F. Girgis, DDC, LTC. Orthodontist 7350 Janes Ave.

All non-perishable and personal care items will be accepted.

Examples of these items include dry pasta, peanut butter, canned food items, pancake mix, bottled beverages, whole grains, rice, cleaning supplies, wipes, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant.

The village of Woodridge, the Woodridge Public Library and the WSCP encourage food drive participants to share photos of donations and with Andy Warhol-themed barrels by using the hashtag #WoodridgeWarhol across social media.

For more information about the Woodridge Warhol Food Drive, visit www.woodridgelibrary.org/warhol or contact Woodridge Communications and Community Engagement Manager amie Bonnema at JBonnema@woodridgeil.gov.