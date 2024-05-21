Villa Park Public Library to host author and activist Temple Grandin

The Villa Park Public Library has announced it will host The Hidden Gifts of Visual Thinkers with Temple Grandin from 7 to 8 p.m. June 4, via Zoom in collaboration with more than 200 Illinois libraries.

Grandin has been on the forefront of research and activism for autism and neurodiversity for decades, according to a news release from the library. She has written many books on the subject with a specific focus on visual thinking. Her book “Thinking in Pictures” helped to change public perception of autism, while her latest, “Visual Thinking,” was a New York Times bestseller.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present (ILP), a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of the Secretary of State, using funds provided by the US Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.