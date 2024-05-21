Four Elmhurst University seniors earn awards

Eaden Hvarre was named Senior of the Year at Elmhurst University. (Photo provided by Elmhust University)

Four Elmhurst University seniors recently were honored with Founders Awards and the Senior of the Year award for their outstanding service and leadership. The awards are considered among the university’s top honors for individual achievement.

Founders Awards

The three Founders Awards, which are among the university’s oldest and most prestigious, recognize self-initiated service that brings about change and embodies humane values.

Payton Schmidt, a business administration and sport management major from West Dundee, received the Founders Award for Service to the Greater Society. Schmidt was an Honors Program Global Scholar, as well as captain of the women’s basketball team and president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

a business administration and sport management major from West Dundee, received the Founders Award for Service to the Greater Society. Schmidt was an Honors Program Global Scholar, as well as captain of the women’s basketball team and president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Paul Sebedyn, a world language education and Spanish major from Aurora, received the Cureton Award for Service to the Global Community. Sebedyn was first violinist in the orchestra and was active in the Latino Student Association and International Student Association. He also was a Spanish tutor in the Learning Center.

a world language education and Spanish major from Aurora, received the Cureton Award for Service to the Global Community. Sebedyn was first violinist in the orchestra and was active in the Latino Student Association and International Student Association. He also was a Spanish tutor in the Learning Center. Rachel Fratt, an art business major, received the Founders Award for Service to the University Community. A Las Vegas native, Fratt was president of Art Club and head designer for the student newspaper. She also was captain of the women’s golf team and interned with the Elmhurst Art Museum.

Senior of the Year

The Senior of the Year award honors the senior who excels in academics and campus involvement and is passionate about continuing the Elmhurst University tradition. This year’s winner was psychology major Eaden Hvarre, of Dixon. Hvarre volunteers as a medical advocate for sexual assault survivors. On campus, she held leadership roles in various organizations, such as director of philanthropy for Alpha Phi sorority and president of Panhellenic Council.

The winners were announced during the 2024 Student Leadership Awards, held earlier this month. The awards highlight Elmhurst’s caring community, which provides students with the supportive experiences they need to excel as inclusive leaders.