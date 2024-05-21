Wheaton Municipal Band begins 95th season June 6

The Memorial Park Bandshell in Wheaton features concerts sponsored by the Wheaton Park District and the Wheaton Municipal Band. (Paul Valade)

The Wheaton Municipal Band is back for another summer of performances and kicks off their season June 6 at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

Every Thursday, through Aug. 1, as weather permits, the band will hold a concert in the bandshell starting at 7:30 p.m. These events are free to attend, and all are welcome.

The band will perform at Edman Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., at 7:30 p.m. for its July 27 concert.

Founded in 1930, the Wheaton Municipal Band has grown into a community favorite for Wheaton residents and visitors. The leadership of music director Bruce Moss, coupled with support from the city of Wheaton, band commission, board of directors and the Friends of the Wheaton Municipal Band, has brought the band national and international recognition.

Notably, the Wheaton Municipal Band performed at the MidWest Clinic at McCormick Place West in December 2023. In its third performance at the Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference, the band was joined by trumpet players from the Chicago Symphony, Esteban Batilian and John Hagstrom. The band was also joined by members of “The President’s Own” Director Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin and Baritone Vocalist and Concert Moderator Master Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Bennear.

Marking the band’s 95th season, the June 6 opening concert “Generation Celebration” is written by composer Robert Sheldon and honors the dedicated service of three members of the band: Carol Kierzyk, Mike Thorsen and Al Loek.

For a full concert schedule and more information, visit the Wheaton Municipal Band’s website.