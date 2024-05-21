DuPage County churches participate in annual CareFest May 4

Wheaton Bible Church CareFest volunteer Blakely Morrison planting flowers at the DuPage PADS homeless shelter (Photo provided by Scott Young )

Wheaton Bible Church and Iglesia del Pueblo recently led more than 1,000 volunteers from 16 local churches to serve the community during an annual CareFest service day held May 4.

The churches led volunteer congregation members from area churches such as

Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Village Church of Bartlett, and College Church in Wheaton.

The volunteer work included planting flowers at a homeless shelter, painting a community counseling center and cleaning two apartment complexes that act as a women’s shelter. The volunteers also served 18 schools in three school districts, five youth and community centers, more than 20 non-profit organizations and 17 homes of needy families. CareFest’s theme was “Neighbors Serving Neighbors.”

CareFest has brought together volunteers from local churches and businesses to donate their time, material and talents to serve the community since 2005. The volunteers used hundreds of paint gallons, planted more than 11,000 flowers and spread more than 5,000 cubic yards of mulch. CareFest volunteers and sponsors donated more than 65,000 service hours impacting up to 25,000 lives.

To find more information, including a list of local businesses that sponsor CareFest, visit carefest.org.