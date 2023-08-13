August 13, 2023
Wellness programs continue at West Suburban Community Pantry

August is National Wellness Month. West Suburban Community Pantry Support Services provide wellness programs focused on five core areas: financial, social, nutrition & health, vocational and mental. Check out August’s programs.

Upcoming Programs:

  • Aug. 17 9:30-1:30 a.m. Goodwill Workforce – Job support informational table.
  • Aug. 17 5-7:30 p.m. – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children informational table at the pantry.
  • Aug. 13 5-6 p.m. University of Illinois Extension Cooking Demo. Crispy Hawaiian chicken wrap and strawberry avocado tostada recipes. RSVP needed.
  • Aug. 24 9:30 a.m.-noon. LIV 4 Lali informational table about substance abuse prevention and treatment.

To RSVP for the cooking demo, contact Kristin Jachymiak at 630-948-8136 or kjachymiak@wscpantry.org. The pantry is located at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, Woodridge.

