Back-to-school resource fair set for Aug. 12 in Addison

A Back to School Resource Fair for students in kindergarten through eighth-grade will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Addison Public Library, 4 Friendship Plaza.

Free school supplies will be available from 1-4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There will also be free dental and school health physical exams offered during fair hours on a first-come, first-served basis while available. Local agencies will be on hand to share information on local resources that are available to residents.

This event is being sponsored by Addison Resources Connect and Addison Public Library, with support from other area agencies. For more information, visit addisonlibrary.org or call the Addison Public Library at 630-458-3306.