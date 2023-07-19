Fundraiser to help restore DuPage County forest preserves

Help the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County provide healthy habitats for native plants and animals and inspiring places for visitors by participating in “A Night for Nature” from 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. James Farm in Warrenville.

Hosted by the Forest Preserve District and its nonprofit partner, the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, the fundraiser’s goal is to raise $25,000 for habitat restoration and native wildlife in forest preserves where people connect to nature, a news release stated.

The evening will include fellowship, food and drinks, live music by Anderlik, Otto & Churc; and wagon rides through restored natural areas. Tickets, which are $100 per person for the 21-and-older event, can be purchased at dupageforestfriends.givingfuel.com/night-for-nature-2023.

“A Night for Nature” also features a silent auction where guests can bid on donated products and services from local businesses and unique forest preserve experiences, including:· golf packages at DuPage golf preserves, including one hour of personal instruction for one by a Forest Preserve District PGA staff member and one 18-hole round of golf for four with carts at The Preserve at Oak Meadows; one 18-hole round of golf for four with carts at Maple Meadows; and one 9-hole round for four with carts at Green Meadows·

Other auction items include kayaking for 10 with a Forest Preserve District ranger at Herrick Lake; a native pollinator kit containing 50 native plants to attract birds, butterflies and other pollinators to your garden; a four-hour hiking and nature excursion with a picnic shelter or meeting space at Fullersburg Woods.

”’A Night for Nature’ was started in 2018 as a way to encourage support for the district’s wild areas and projects that connect people to nature,” said Karyn Charvat, Friends board member and event committee chair.

“It is an amazing opportunity to experience one of our beautiful preserves while contributing to a sustainable environment that enhances the quality of life for all DuPage County residents,” she said in the release.

Forest Preserve District president Daniel Hebreard expressed his appreciation for the Friends’ ongoing fundraising support.

“We’re grateful to the Friends for its efforts to help further the Forest Preserve District’s mission to restore habitats and sustain wildlife while providing programs to connect people to nature,” he said.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has been connecting people to nature for more than 100 years. More than 5.5 million people visit its 60 forest preserves, 166 miles of trails, seven education centers and scores of programs each year.

For information, call 630-933-7200 or visit dupageforest.org.