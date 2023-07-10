Loans available for March tornado recovery efforts

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that residents and businesses impacted by the March 31 tornado and storms are eligible for low-interest loans to assist with recovery efforts.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be established in DuPage County to assist storm survivors through the process of applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to a news release. The center will be located at the Village of Addison, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. The center will open at 11 a.m. July 12 and will close on July 26. The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The March 31 severe weather produced destructive storms statewide, including tornados, flooding, hail, and straight-line winds. EIDL are not available for any damage sustained during June or July storms or flooding. Illinois small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17983.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or 800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov .

Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster . Completed applications should be returned to the Addison center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is April 3.