The Forge: Lemont Quarries adds bands, festivals to summer lineup

Beyond the lure of high-flying zip lines and climbing adventures, The Forge: Lemont Quarries will be home to a summer concert series with national headliners and an array of festivals and special events.

Concerts and festivals will return to The Forge: Lemont Quarries this summer. (Photo provided by The Forge: Lemont Quarries)

The park’s 300 acres offer aerial challenge courses, archery, climbing towers, biking, ax throwing, paddle sports and outdoor recreation programming, with accessibility also a focus. The mission is to delight guests by providing transformational outdoor experiences, a news release stated.

Here are some of the entertainment highlights, with tickets on sale now.

The Forge Sings Disney

June 3 and 4

Bring the entire family and join The Forge Sings Crew for two days of Disney fun, including a Princess Meet & Greet. Little ones are invited to don their favorite character costumes.

The Revivalists

7 p.m. June 16

Kicking off The Forge’s summer concert series, The Revivalists will unleash their American rock from New Orleans. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to see this exclusive pop-up concert by the Lollapalooza act. The concert is free, with tickets required for the first-come lawn seating.

Lemont Food Truck Festival

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 1

The Forge will present the second annual Lemont Food Truck Festival, complete with beer garden and a vendor village featuring local businesses.

Forge Fest

July 14 to 16

To salute the venue’s third anniversary, patrons of all ages are invited to three days of celebration, with live music throughout the weekend, including noted cover band Maggie Speaks, plus entertainment, family-friendly activities, hands-on educational workshops, volunteer opportunities, challenging races and a fireworks show finale.

Bluegrass bands

5 p.m. Aug. 13

The Forge welcomes three headliners in one night – Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon – each putting their own spin on bluegrass music.

Sister Hazel

6:30 p.m. Aug. 19

The alternative country band Sister Hazel was named “one of the top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter magazine.

The Forge Art Walk

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27

Throughout the two-day outdoor festival, enjoy live music from local musicians and choirs, along with live performances from theater groups, painters, dance groups and other artists. Patrons are treated to an interactive hike through art installations as they take in fine arts displays, classes and workshops.

Everclear

6:30 p.m. Sept. 8

Originating from Portland, Oregon, American rock band Everclear kicks off its latest tour, capping the park’s concert series.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries is at 227 Heritage Quarries Drive in Lemont. For tickets and the full lineup of attractions, call 630-326-3301 or visit forgeparks.com.