Hinsdale Humane Society plans Post Parade Party fundraiser

HINSDALE – Hinsdale Humane Society is partnering with the La Grange Pet Parade and inviting the community back to HHS for a Post Parade Party from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3.

The event takes place at the Hinsdale Humane Society Pet Rescue and Resource Center at 21 Salt Creek Lane in Hinsdale, a news release stated. It features pet- and family-friendly activities. Attendees can join in free and ticketed activities for all ages. Children can take part in the Kids Dash, which is broken into three age groups.

The Post Parade Party also includes live entertainment, food trucks, concession snack food and drink options, beer stand, a small vendor mall, a cash raffle to win up to $1,000 and raffle baskets, online auction, dog wash, photo area, cat cove, pet costume contest, cake walk, doggie kissing booth, kids tattoo parlor, pie-eating contest for dogs, face painting, bounce house, dog agility course, yard sale with new and gently used pet items, and other activities.

A ticket costs $20 for each attendee, but is free for children age 5 and younger, and includes five tickets to be used at the event. Additional tickets will be available for purchase for $2 each at the gate or online prior to the event. One may purchase tickets online at www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org. Raffle tickets are also available online, even for those not attending. The online auction is underway.

HHS will be open for adoptions on the day of the Post Parade Pet Party.

The organization thanks Presenting Sponsors, Hinsdale Nurseries and Gebauer Tile & Stone, Gold Sponsor WillowGrove Pet Clinic, Paw Print Sponsors Oak Brook Kennel Club, Tina Tznaris at State Farm, Hanley Flight & Zimmerman, and Blue Light Rain LLC for helping make the event possible.

The community is invited to enjoy fun and fundraising for the adoptable animals, programs and services offered at the Pet Rescue and Resource Center operated by Hinsdale Humane Society. For information, visit www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org or call 630-323-5630.