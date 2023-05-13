Humorist Dave Barry to appear at Frugal Muse Books in Darien

DARIEN – Pulitzer Prize-winning author and humorist Dave Barry will appear at 7 p.m. May 16 at Frugal Muse Books, Music & Video in Darien.

Barry’s first book in 10 years is “Swamp Story,” a novel, a news release stated. Barry will be part of a discussion, Q&A and book signing at Frugal Muse at 7511 Lemont Road.

Publisher Simon & Schuster’s website notes that Barry, a bestselling author, is an actual Florida Man, who returns with a Florida caper full of oddballs and more twists and turns than a snake slithering away from a gator. In the novel, Jesse Braddock is trapped in a tiny cabin deep in the Everglades with her infant daughter and her ex-boyfriend, a wannabe reality TV star who turned out to be a lot prettier on the outside than on the inside. Broke and desperate for a way out, Jesse stumbles across a long-lost treasure, which could solve all her problems – if she can figure out how to keep it. The problem is, some very bad men are also looking for the treasure, and they know Jesse has it.

Meanwhile, Ken Bortle of Bortle Brothers Bait and Beer has hatched a scheme to lure tourists to his failing store by making viral videos of the “Everglades Melon Monster.” The monster is in fact an unemployed alcoholic newspaperman named Phil wearing a Dora the Explorer costume head. Incredibly, this plan actually works, inspiring a horde of TikTokers to swarm into the swamp in search of the monster at the same time villains are on the hunt for Jesse’s treasure. Amid this mayhem, a presidential hopeful arrives in the Everglades to start his campaign. Needless to say, it does not go as planned. In fact, nothing in this story goes as planned. This is, after all, Florida.

Barry is the author of multiple bestsellers, including “Lessons from Lucy,” “Dave Barry’s Complete Guide to Guys,” “Dave Barry Turns Forty” and “Dave Barry Is Not Making This Up.” A wildly popular syndicated columnist, Barry won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for commentary. He lives in Miami.

Reservations are required for the Frugal Muse event by calling 630-427-1140. For information, visit frugalmusebooks.com.