West Towns Chorus of DuPage County to give Christmas concert

“What Can You Get a Wookiee for Christmas?” is a fanciful question and also the title of a song to be sung at the West Towns Chorus’ annual Christmas show at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 in Naperville.

West Towns, a men’s barbershop chorus in the DuPage area, will present its traditional mix of secular Christmas songs in the first half and religious selections in the second half when it performs in a new venue.

Under the direction of Carrie Marcotte of Bolingbrook, West Towns, last year’s Illinois District Chorus Champion, will present “Together Again at Christmas.” This is the newest entry in what has been a four-decade-long tradition of West Towns presenting its signature mix of traditional and new barbershop harmonies. The script was written by member Dave Shepherd, also of Bolingbrook, with a somewhat humorous first half, followed by a more reverent second half focusing on the birth of Jesus.

Traditional favorites such as “Jingle Bells” and “Winter Wonderland” will be in the first part, while other audience-pleasers such as “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night” will be among tunes featured in the second portion.

Around 35 men of all ages will sing, alternating with several guest acts. These include Affinity Strings with Anny Moravec of Downers Grove, the Village Vocal Chords, a women’s chorus directed by Lynn Randall of Oswego, and the Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble, under the direction of Andrea Handley of Evanston, plus keyboardist David Rhodes of Woodridge.

Before the show and during intermission, attendees have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win their choice of a variety of tempting gift baskets. Winners will be posted at the program’s conclusion.