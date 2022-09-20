Downers Grove resident is new CEO of West Suburban Community Pantry

The Board of Directors of West Suburban Community Pantry has announced the appointment of Suzanne Armato as chief executive officer.

Armato has served as executive director of the Cancer Support Center, serving Chicago’s south suburbs for the past nine years. She will join the pantry in her new role Oct. 1.

Armato brings 30 years of nonprofit leadership, with strong skills in team building, donor acquisition and financial stewardship, a news release stated. Armato holds a bachelor’s degree in economics with concentration in public policy and sociology from the University of Chicago, and a master of arts degree in public policy from the School of Social Service Administration of the University of Chicago. A resident of Downers Grove, she and her family have been volunteers at West Suburban Community Pantry for the past 20 years.

“We’ve been so moved by how critical the need for food is, and how many ways West Suburban Community Pantry has been able to help,” Armato stated in the release. “Community means everything to us, and nutrition is crucial to community mental and physical health, education and employment. Lack of food affects the ability to learn, to work, to function. We have to actively address food insufficiency if our community is to thrive.”

Armato said that when she was a child, her family occasionally had to rely on food pantries.

“There were times when we kids would go without the free lunch available to us at school because we didn’t want to be seen as different,” Armato said. “So, I personally know how important it is to provide dignity and respect along with nutritious foods. What impresses me about WSCP is their holistic approach. They offer food and they collaborate with local resources to offer support services that address the underlying causes of food insufficiency. This comprehensive approach can make a lasting difference.”

“We are very excited to have Sue join the pantry at this critical time in our history. After a lengthy search, the board was able to find someone who shares our passion to positively impact those around us,” Board President Kevin Delano said in the release. “We are confident she will successfully build on our strong history of serving our community as we continue to navigate the economic and health challenges affecting all of us.”

Founded in 1970, West Suburban Community Pantry provides food and resources to people facing hunger, unlocking access to nutritious meals and strengthening hope for tomorrow. Rooted in the community for 50 years, the pantry offers an in-person food pantry in Woodridge, Virtual Food Pantry online ordering with Door Dash delivery option, and senior home delivery to households in DuPage County, Bolingbrook and Romeoville. The pantry also offers a variety of child nutrition programs during the school year and in the summer months.

Support services connect families to financial assistance and free workshops. Every day, WSCP is moving closer to the vision of a community without hunger thanks to the support of individuals, businesses and organizations, the release stated.

Visit www.wscpantry.org to learn more.