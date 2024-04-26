Handful of supporters defend Nienburg at Downers Grove library board meeting

Ousted Downers Grove Library Trustee Bill Nienburg was a no-show at Wednesday’s library board meeting despite an email issued by one of his supporters indicating he would attend to address the board.

A handful of individuals attended the meeting to speak in Nienburg’s defense, but others spoke in support of the library.

The meeting lasted only 45 minutes because one trustee could not stay any longer, leaving the board without a quorum.

Board President Swapna Gigani was the only trustee to comment on the recent controversy surrounding Nienburg’s removal from the board, specifically addressing the “misogynistic and vile comments“ directed at Village Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt.

“Such reprehensible behavior has no place in our community,” Gigani said. “These comments not only target an individual but also reflect a broader issue of sexism and discrimination that persists in out country. Furthermore, these remarks speak volumes about the antiquated beliefs of certain groups of people who erroneously believe that libraries and, by extension, public spaces, should reflect their narrow views of the world.

“It is the job of any library trustee to ensure that libraries remain inclusive spaces that cater to the diverse needs and perspectives of all community members. Attempts to impose regressive ideologies upon these institutions undermine their fundamental purpose and threaten the principles of equality and intellectual freedom.”

Nienburg and some of his supporters believe Sadowski-Fugitt led the effort to remove Nienburg from the library board primarily because of his opposition in 2022 to a proposed drag queen bingo event at the library. The event was later canceled because of threats made to the library, officials said.

Sadowski-Fugitt indicated at the April 16 Village Council meeting that the treatment of member of the LGBTQ+ community factored into the resolution to remove Nienburg from the library board.

“I think that’s why we must move this forward and also be vocal in condemning the accusations and assaults that have been hurled at the library and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.

Sadowski-Fugitt said she received a nasty voicemail and few bad emails. She was also demeaned on social media by conservative commentator Dan Proft.

The Downers Grove Village Council April 16 voted 4-3 to remove Nienburg from the library board, citing his misconduct or neglect of office. Nienburg did not attend the council meeting.

The vote came about six weeks after library trustees voted 5-0 to censure Nienburg and recommend his removal from the board. Nienburg did not attend that meeting as he was out of the country on business, he said.

The library board initially planned only to censure Nienburg for “leaking or attempting to leak on Feb. 17 a draft policy document to a resident,” according to a resolution to censure. The draft document was presumed confidential as it was sent only to trustees for review.