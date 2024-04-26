Downers Grove Junior Women's Club awards $20k in scholarships

The Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight high school seniors from Community High School District 99 schools.

Seniors who reside in Downers Grove or attend a District 99 school were eligible to apply. Scholarship recipients were selected based on academic merit, community involvement and commitment to volunteerism. After reviewing 32 submissions, the following seniors were selected to receive $2,500 each:

Malini Fisher, Downers Grove North

Pallavi Fisher, Downers Grove North

Andrew Hardy, Downers Grove North

Lauren Hill, Downers Grove North

Rebecca Law, Downers Grove North

Gina Liu, Downers Grove North

Adam Meitz, Downers Grove South

Gabriella Okuku, Downers Grove South

The Downers Grove Women’s Club is dedicated to supporting education throughout the year by awarding annual scholarships and teacher grants. Since September, DGJWC has donated more than $32,000 toward enhancing education for teachers and students.