April 26, 2024
Downers Grove Junior Women's Club awards $20k in scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
The Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight high school seniors from Community High School District 99 schools.

Seniors who reside in Downers Grove or attend a District 99 school were eligible to apply. Scholarship recipients were selected based on academic merit, community involvement and commitment to volunteerism. After reviewing 32 submissions, the following seniors were selected to receive $2,500 each:

  • Malini Fisher, Downers Grove North
  • Pallavi Fisher, Downers Grove North
  • Andrew Hardy, Downers Grove North
  • Lauren Hill, Downers Grove North
  • Rebecca Law, Downers Grove North
  • Gina Liu, Downers Grove North
  • Adam Meitz, Downers Grove South
  • Gabriella Okuku, Downers Grove South

The Downers Grove Women’s Club is dedicated to supporting education throughout the year by awarding annual scholarships and teacher grants. Since September, DGJWC has donated more than $32,000 toward enhancing education for teachers and students.

