Westmont to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

The Westmont Police Department will once again participate in the annual National Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27.

There will be two drop-off locations in Westmont.

Westmont Police Department - 500 N. Cass Ave.

Mariano’s in Westmont - 150 W. 63rd St.

The goal of this program is to safely dispose of unused and unwanted drugs to help prevent situations in which prescription drugs are misused as well as prevent drugs from entering the fresh water supply. Following are some of the programs details:

Drugs accepted include:

Pills, powders, and patches will be accepted

Closed red/biohazard sharps boxes that contain needles will be accepted

Drugs not accepted include:

Radioactive medicines, liquids, and creams

Inhalers, needles, injectors, or EpiPens

For specific information regarding Westmont’s participation in this program, contact Det. Sgt. Rolando Padilla at rpadilla@westmont.il.gov or 630-981-6376.