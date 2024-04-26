Apply now for Wheaton Police Department’s 2024 Citizens Police Academy

The Wheaton Police Department is accepting applications for a 10-week Citizens Police Academy, a chance for community members to learn the inner workings of police operations, practices and objectives.

Classes will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 27 through Oct. 29 at the Wheaton Police Department, 900 W. Liberty Dr.

The academy will consist of classroom instruction, interactive discussions and hands-on practical exercises focusing on various aspects of police work, including investigations, forensics, patrol response, traffic stops, specialty teams, critical incidents and more.

To be eligible, individuals must be at least 21 years old and live or work in Wheaton. All applicants will be subjected to a criminal background investigation. The academy will be limited to 20 individuals.

Applications are due by July 9. Applications can be submitted at wheaton.il.us/cpa or by mail to the Wheaton Police Department, Attn: Crystal Miroballi, 900 W. Liberty Dr., Wheaton, Ill., 60187.