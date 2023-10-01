October 01, 2023
District 66 seeking subs

By Shaw Local News Network
Center Cass School District 66 is now hiring qualified substitute teachers to join its team and learning community. 

Anything from occasional days that fit your schedule to long-term maternity leaves, the districtis looking to secure the needs of the district and continue to create sustainable school environments.

Pay rates are at $14 to $20 per hour for non-certified substitutes and starting at $170 per full day for certified. You can also go to the district’s Substitute Information page for more details.

