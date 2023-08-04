Banned Books Masquerade fundraiser to benefit Downers Grove Public Library

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation (DGPLF) will host the first Celebrate the Freedom to Read: A Banned Books Masquerade fundraising event from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 3 during Banned Books Week which runs Oct. 1-7.

The ticketed event will be held at Skeleton Key Brewery, 8102 Lemont Road in Woodridge. Guests must be 21 or older. The event will feature food and drink, a live DJ and band, raffle and silent auction as well as special guest speakers and more.

Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress up as their favorite literary character. In lieu of costumes, a limited supply of masques will also be provided at the door to add to the evening’s merriment.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit dgplfoundation.org/freedom-to-read/. All funds raised from the event support the Downers Grove Public Library.

“Celebrating this landmark legislation during a week that puts a spotlight on the relentless attempts at censorship that are springing up throughout the country will be an opportunity to solidify support for the library,” DGPLF president David Sosnow said in a news release. “Despite the recent protections put in place in the state of Illinois, libraries continue to be a target for unprecedented attacks, the Downers Grove Public Library included, making this evening a necessary fundraiser as a recommitment of financial support for the Downers Grove community’s Library Journal awarded 5-Star Library.”

In addition to being a fundraiser in support of the Downers Grove Public Library, the night will also celebrate the historic anti-book ban legislation passed this June in Illinois - Public Act 103-0100, along with an observance of the Freedom to Read - the theme of Banned Books Week.