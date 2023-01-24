District 99 names assistant superintendent of learning resources

The District 99 Board of Education approved the hiring of Travis McGuire to the new position of assistant superintendent of learning resources. McGuire will start his position July 1.

McGuire will be responsible for all of the district’s resources, facilities and technology. He also will lead the safety, security and accessibility of the district’s physical and digital resources in order to ensure their positive impact on the learning environment, according to a District 99 news release.

“Dr. McGuire is well known in Illinois and across the nation as a visionary and innovative leader.” District 99 Superintendent Hank Thiele said in the release. “His skills and connections will benefit us greatly within the departments he is leading.”

Since 2013, McGuire has served as superintendent of Hinckley-Big Rock CUSD 429 in Hinckley.

“It is a privilege to be selected to serve in this new role for District 99. I am honored and humbled,” McGuire said in the release. “I am extremely thankful to the students, staff, board of education and communities of Hinckley-Big Rock CUSD 429 for their impact on my family both professionally and personally. I am excited to take the lessons I have learned and the skill sets that I have developed to help District 99 align resources with the end focus on maximizing student learning.”

Before becoming a superintendent, McGuire was a high school principal, middle school principal and assistant principal. He began his career as a high school math teacher at LaSalle-Peru Township High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State in mathematics with a music minor and his master’s degree and doctorate from Western Illinois University with a focus on educational administration.

District 99 created the new role in order to consolidate and restructure key administrative positions, including the director of technology. Some of McGuire’s responsibilities will replace Rod Russeau, who has served as the district’s director of technology since 1996.

“I am confident that Travis will bring significant leadership experience to the district,” Thiele said. “His experience leading the complexity of an entire district gives him a strong background to ensure all of the district’s resources are working together to serve the needs of students, families, staff and the community.”