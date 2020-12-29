February 01, 2024
Deadline for Downers Grove Township Senior Center survey extended

An artist's rendering depicts the Downers Grove Township Multipurpose Senior Center, which is scheduled for completion in February 2021. Groundbreaking is set for Friday.

An artist's rendering depicts the Downers Grove Township Multipurpose Senior Center, which is scheduled for completion in February. (Photo provided)

Downers Grove Township is seeking input on how to best utilize the nearly finished Township Multipurpose Senior Center.

The township is asking seniors to complete a 5-minute senior survey [for ages 55 and older] to let township officials know how they believe the space should be utilized. The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 3.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WM9ML3L.

Construction of the senior center is on time, on budget and scheduled to be completed in February. This building will be shared with the FISH Food Pantry and the DuPage Senior Citizens Council’s Meals on Wheels program, which will stage meals for local area seniors.

Friends For Downers Grove Township Seniors is assisting furnishing the new building with equipment, furniture and programming necessities that are senior and COVID friendly.

