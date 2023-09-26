Carol Stream man accused of DUI, causing crash that injured mother, two children

A Carol Stream man accused of causing a crash while intoxicated that injured a woman and her two children will be detained pre-trial, authorities said.

On Sept. 24, at approximately 9:11 p.m., Glendale Heights police responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at Bloomindale Road and Lincoln Avenue. Upon their arrival, police allegedly found Buitureira approximately 210 feet from the crash walking away from his vehicle. When officers stopped Buitureira, they allegedly noticed a strong odor of alcohol, and he was slurring his speech, according to the release.

Following an investigation into the crash, it is alleged that Buitureira crashed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle causing injury to all three occupants, a mother and her two juvenile children, ages 16 and 7. Buitureira’s BAC was approximately .316, the release stated.

While processing the scene of the crash, authorities found an open Modelo beer can and liquid on the floorboard of Buitureira’s vehicle. The victims were transported to a local hospital for medical attention and have since been released, the release stated.

“It is alleged that with a BAC of nearly four times the legal limit, Mr. Buitureira not only caused a crash that injured a woman and her two children, but that he also attempted to flee the scene to avoid responsibility,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The type of behavior alleged in this case, that puts the motoring public at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County.

“I urge everyone, if you have been drinking, call a friend for a ride or use a ride-sharing service. Do not make the mistake of believing you are alright to drive. You will be glad you did when you arrive safe at home and not in jail or worse.”

Buitureira’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2 for arraignment.