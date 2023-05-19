Second man charged in Lombard 7-Eleven robbery sentenced to 20 years

The second of two Chicago men accused of robbing a Lombard 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint last summer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, authorities said.

Lennell Owens, 47, formerly of the 8700 block of S. Emerald Avenue, appeared in court Friday where he was sentenced after entering a plea of guilty to one count of armed violence, a Class X Felony, on March 7, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On March 23, Owens’ co-defendant, Reginald Allen, 54, also of Chicago, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

On June 14, 2022, both men appeared in bond court where the court granted the state’s motion to deny bond. Both men remained in custody since that time.

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Allen and Owens entered the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 801 South Westmore-Myers Road. As the men approached the counter, Allen demanded money from a female employee who was working at the cash register, according to the release.

Owens then went to the back of the store with a male employee and stole at gunpoint cartons of cigarettes from the shelves as well as the employee’s cell phone. While Owens was in the back of the store, Allen remained at the counter and collected the money from the cash register, the release stated.

Following the robbery, both men left the store and drove away in a Jeep Wrangler southbound on Westmore-Myers Road. Once alerted to the robbery, authorities located the Jeep exiting a parking lot on Roosevelt Road.

Lombard police attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Owens, fled from the officers traveling at approximately 114 mph on Interstate 355, at which time police terminated pursuit out of safety concerns.

The vehicle was ultimately spotted near Interstate 290 and Route 83 with assistance from the Illinois State Police and a helicopter from the Chicago Police Department. The vehicle exited Interstate 290 onto 17th Avenue and ultimately crashed into a tree on 74th Avenue in Elmwood Park. Both men and an unidentified occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody at this time.

Following the execution of a search warrant, authorities located a loaded Glock 10mm handgun, 33 cartons of cigarettes and nearly $200 cash in the vehicle, according to the release.

“In DuPage County we will not tolerate the type of violent gun crime committed by Mr. Owens and Mr. Allen,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “We will use every tool available to us, including air support and assistance from other agencies, as in this case, to apprehend anyone who would commit such a crime.”