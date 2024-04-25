Elmhurst University to hold Festival of Lights May 7

In the tradition of Elmhurst University’s Festival of Lessons and Carols, the Festival of Lights welcomes the campus and community for an interfaith candlelight gathering that will feature music, song and text from different faith traditions.

“Finding Your Light: The 2nd Annual Festival of Lights” begins at 7 p.m. May 7 in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave. Elmhurst.

Public lectures and other diverse cultural programming at Elmhurst University support community engagement and lifelong learning and prepare students to thrive as adaptive leaders. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, email the Office of the Chaplain at hscottm@elmhurst.edu.