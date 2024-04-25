Lyons Township High School South Campus receives second swatting call in one week

For the second time in a week, Lyons Township High School’s South Campus received a swatting call Thursday morning, resulting in a soft lockdown at the school, authorities said.

Swatting is defined as the action or practice of making a prank call to in an attempt to dispatch emergency personnel to a particular address. The North Campus in La Grange was not affected by the soft lockdown, authorities said.

After investigating, Western Springs police issued an all clear, the lockdown was lifted and the school day will proceed as usual.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will continue to be an increased police presence at the south campus, 4900 Willow Springs Road, Western Springs.

Western Springs police are is actively investigating the swatting calls, in an effort to determine their origin. The first call took place on Monday morning. Police conducted a sweep of the school and classes were held on schedule after the campus was determined safe, authorities said.