Two Chicago man charged in Lombard 7-Eleven robbery

Bond was denied Monday for two Chicago men accused of robbing a Lombard 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint.

Reginald Allen, 53, of the 7300 block of North Damen Avenue, was charged with one count each of armed robbery, armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Allen’s co-defendant, Lennell Owens, 46, of the 8700 block of S. Emerald Avenue, has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, the release stated.

On June 11, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Allen and Owens allegedly entered the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 801 South Westmore-Myers Road. As the men approached the counter, Owens allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded money from a female employee who was working at the cash register, the release stated.

Owens then allegedly went to the back of the store where a male employee was stationed and stole at gunpoint cartons of cigarettes from the shelves as well as the employee’s cell phone. While Owens was in the back of the store, Allen remained at the counter and collected the money from the cash register, according to the release.

After the robbery, both men left the store and drove away in a Jeep Wrangler southbound on Westmore-Myers Road. Police located the vehicle exiting a parking lot on Roosevelt Road and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Owens, fled from police traveling more than 80 mph in a 35-mph zone.

The Jeep allegedly entered Interstate 355 and was ultimately spotted near Interstate 290 and Route 83 with assistance from the Illinois State Police and a helicopter from the Chicago Police Department.

The Jeep exited Interstate 290 onto 17th Avenue and ultimately crashed into a tree on 74th Avenue in Elmwood Park. Both men and an unidentified occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody. Owens was taken to a local hospital for medical attention for injuries sustained in the crash. He was released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

Following the execution of a search warrant, authorities located a loaded Glock 10mm handgun, 33 cartons of cigarettes and nearly $200 cash in the vehicle.

“For the third time in as many days, bond was denied for a defendant accused of committing a violent crime in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “These types of crimes are extremely serious and consequently those accused of such will experience the full force of the law from apprehension through prosecution.”

“Once again habitual criminals are so emboldened to commit such aggressive crimes against victims just trying to work,” Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said in the release. “Lombard thanks DuPage County State’s Attorney Berlin and his office for their continued tough stance on crimes.”

The next court appearance for Allen is scheduled for June 29 for arraignment while Owens’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 30 for arraignment.

If convicted on all counts, Allen faces a penalty of between 21to 45 years in prison. Owens, who is extended-term eligible, faces a penalty of 21 to 75 years in prison.