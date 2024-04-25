Baseball notes: Michigan State recruit Brady Chambers a catalyst to Lyons’ strong spring

Lyons senior pitcher Brady Chambers came into this season aiming to take his game up another notch.

The Michigan State recruit was already a highly regarded talent on the mound.

After a strong basketball season showing off a diverse game, the 6-foot-6 Chambers turned his attention to his best sport.

Chambers said he’s been pleased with his progress this season.

“I’ve been feeling really good on the mound so far,” Chambers said. “I’ve been throwing my fastball and curveball consistently for strikes, as well as working in my changeup for strikes. Being able to throw more than two pitches for strikes is huge because it keeps the hitters off-balance and keeps them guessing. We’ve faced some really good competition so far. I’ve competed really well against good teams.”

Besides having multiple pitches, Chambers, a right-hander, said he worked more on the mental side of pitching. His strong approach on the mound is another dimension to his rapidly developing game.

“I’ve been really happy with my command so far this year,” he said. “I’ve really limited my walks, which has been helping me out. I’ve also gotten much better on the mental side of pitching this year. If someone gets a hit off me, I just have to clear my head and get onto the next batter and keep competing. Staying composed when I’m pitching has definitely helped me pitch better.”

Lyons coach Kevin Diete said his team is playing well, especially in the West Suburban Conference Silver Division. The Lions (13-4, 7-1) have used primarily three pitchers for most of the season, led by Chambers. Diete added several hitters have come through in the clutch, noting Jake Shumaker’s go-ahead, three-run home run against St. Laurence. Shumaker closed out the game by retiring the last three betters.

“Our three pitchers have led the way through all of our difficult competition,” Diete said. “We’ve had some timely hits from guys up and down our lineup.”

Benet - Nazareth Baseball Nazareth pitcher David Cox delivers to a Benet batter during a game on April 22, 2024 at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Nazareth, 23-0 and counting

Twenty-three games into the season, Nazareth doesn’t look like a team lacking motivation.

The Roadrunners have dominated their competition, with a 5-4 victory over Ridgewood and Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Benet their only one-run games.

Nazareth coach Lee Milano didn’t want to say any excuses, but he did note the weather was pretty cold in the win over the Rebels on March 18.

“The thing is early in the year is the weather is bad,” Milano said. “When you factor in the equalizer, not taking anything away from them but you can play baseball and you plays games hard every game. You can’t take for granted no matter who you are playing. We’re a veteran group.”

With nearly an entire lineup slated to play in college, Milano said one of the hidden successes for his team is the lack of egos. After David Cox pitched six innings in Monday’s 8-1 win over Benet, Cox was the first player to hunt for foul balls behind the visiting dugout. The Roadrunners improved to 23-0 and 9-0 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference following Tuesday’s thriller.

“It’s really a really unique group for me to have these kids in they’re all so talented but more importantly, they’re great kids,” Milano said. “They work really hard and are not satisfied with just wanting back-to-back state titles. But we don’t really look ahead. We kind of compartmentalize. That’s in the past.”

Although several seniors have been in the program for all four years, senior shortstop Cooper Malamazian is putting a memorable stamp on the program. The Indiana recruit is off to a stellar start this season to spark the Roadrunners in their run for a third consecutive state championship.

“Cooper is special,” Milano said. “We knew he was special. His arm is different. His hands are different. Cooper is a special talent. I told Cooper and his parents during his freshman year that he would be the best shortstop we have ever had. He’s done it. He’s done some really special things and is a very unique talent.”

Malamazian, who pitched two innings in Wednesday’s win over Benet, admitted it’s odd being a senior.

“It definitely feels different being a senior, just coming up the past three years,” he said. “Being a leader for this team and telling the younger kids how it goes after being a part of the team, and how there’s bumps in the road.

Downers Grove North’s special year

Downers Grove North is having a special season. The Trojans were trailing by a run in Tuesday’s conference game against Glenbard West but scored five in the seventh to pull out the victory. The Trojans (19-3, 11-0) lost 5-0 to Lincoln-Way West on Wednesday.