Woman charged with fleeing, eluding police following high-speed chase in DuPage County

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Chicago woman accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that initiated in Oak Brook, authorities said.

Jenail White, 34, of the 1400 block of S. Millard Avenue, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 6, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Oak Brook police observed a Nissan Rogue, allegedly driven by White, traveling eastbound on 22nd Street near Route 83 with a paper license plate. Police ran the plate and it registered to a different vehicle at which time the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens.

Instead of pulling over, White allegedly turned northbound on Route 83 and in heavy traffic fled from police traveling more than 70 mph on the shoulder of the road. White then turned eastbound on Roosevelt Road, where she allegedly reached speeds of approximately 94 mph, and then drove eastbound on Interstate 290 where she again drove at approximately 94 mph on the shoulder of the road in stopped traffic, the release stated.

White allegedly exited Interstate 290 at the Cicero Avenue exit where she sideswiped a vehicle and crashed into a fence. After crashing the Nissan, White exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody at this time, the report stated.

“It is alleged that in a complete and utter disregard for public safety and the rule of law, Ms. White drove her car on the shoulder of the road, in stopped traffic, at speeds in excess of 90 mph,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County we will not stand idly by while those who think the law does not apply to them terrorize our streets. We are incredibly lucky no one was hurt as a result of Ms. White’s alleged actions.

“The message is simple, if you attempt to run from police in DuPage County, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted. Do yourself and the motoring public a favor, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse.”

“Police pursuits are dangerous but it’s also dangerous to allow offenders to have no consequences for their actions,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “We attempt to utilize technology and tactics to stop fleeing suspects and I’m thankful that no one was hurt. I’d like to thank our officers for remaining vigilant and pro-active in keeping our community safe.”

White’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 5, for arraignment.