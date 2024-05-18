Wheaton’s sidewalk replacement program has started

Crews contracted by the city of Wheaton have begun replacing sidewalk squares in need of replacement.

This year’s program will mainly focus on replacing squares east of Main Street, north of Franklin Street and south of Forest Avenue. However, there are areas throughout the city where crews will be completing spot repairs.

You can see a map of the work areas on the city’s website.

The city uses specific criteria to identify the condition of sidewalk squares and selects squares for replacement on a cyclical basis, completing as many replacements as there is available funding in the city’s annual budget.

The 2024 Sidewalk Replacement Program list is full, and any new sidewalk repair requests received from the public will be reviewed for replacement eligibility in 2025. You can read more about this program on the city’s website.

If crews will be working on sidewalk squares through your driveway, you will receive a notice before work begins. Please note this sidewalk replacement program is separate from the

city’s program to add new sidewalks where none currently exist.If you have questions regarding the sidewalk replacement program, contact the Public Works Department at 630-260-2110.