Elmhurst to kick off summer reading program with June 1 party

The Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., invites the community to attend a summer reading party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 in the Kids’ Library.

The library’s summer reading program starts May 18 and ends July 31.

This year’s theme, “Read, Renew, Repeat,” aims to foster a love of reading, promote personal growth and encourage lifelong learning among participants of all ages.

Pick up summer reading logs for the whole family, check out books, and have fun. Enjoy free face painting, games, crafts and afternoon balloon creations.