Cream of Wheaton will be held from May 30 through June 2 at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., and in downtown Wheaton.

Kick off summer with the Wheaton Park District and Wheaton Chamber of Commerce at the Cream of Wheaton.

The event is for all ages and includes live entertainment, a carnival, beer garden, food vendors, an arts and craft fair, a business expo, and children’s activities. For more information and the full event schedule, visit the Wheaton Park District’s website.