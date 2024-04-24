Taste of Glen Ellyn & Carnival to take place Aug 15-17 at College of DuPage

The Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce has announced that, due to streetscape activity downtown, the Taste of Glen Ellyn has been moved to the College of DuPage, Parking Lot #6 at the southwest corner of Lambert and College roads for 2024.

The Taste of Glen Ellyn is a family-friendly event that features a variety of live entertainment, local youth groups, food, beverages, business expos and carnival rides.

The festivities will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 15-16, then wrap up from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 17.

Admission to the festivities is free. For more information, visit glenellynchamber.com/taste or call 630-469-0907,