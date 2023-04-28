Downers Grove man charged with possession of stolen car, fleeing police following high-speed chase

Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for a Downers Grove man, currently on probation for possessing a stolen car, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Deshun Williams, 25, of the 400 block of Austin Street, is charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor driving while license revoked, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Thursday, at approximately 3:21 p.m., a Villa Park police officer saw a vehicle at Villa Avenue and Roosevelt Road that was reported stolen out of Chicago. When the officer positioned his vehicle behind the stolen vehicle, allegedly driven by Williams, Williams cut off another motorist at which time the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, Williams made an illegal U-Turn on Roosevelt Road and entered the eastbound I-290/I-88 ramp with the officer in pursuit. Williams allegedly drove at speeds in excess of 107 mph on I-290. The officer ended the pursuit at which time a Chicago Police Department helicopter began tracking Williams’ vehicle.

Williams exited the expressway and, after crashing into a parked car in Cicero, fled the scene on foot and attempted to blend in with a crowd of elementary school students who were being released for the day. Cicero police took Williams into custody a short time later, the release stated.

Authorities learned that the vehicle Williams was driving was allegedly stolen from a GrubHub delivery driver. Authorities also learned that Williams allegedly drove the stolen vehicle to meet with his probation officer earlier that day, the release stated.

“In this month alone, my office has filed charges against 12 motorists charged with fleeing from police,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. ”This epidemic needs to stop and it needs to stop now, before someone gets killed. The complete disregard for public safety and the rule of law allegedly displayed by Mr. Williams will not be tolerated in DuPage County. We will use every tool available to us, including the use of a helicopter and assistance from neighboring agencies, as in this case, to rid our streets of those who take to the streets and put the public at risk.”

“We have stated repeatedly if you commit a crime in Villa Park, and driving a stolen vehicle is a serious crime, we will pursue you, find you, and bring you to justice,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “When you attempt to flee from an officer, we will not ignore your actions, we will eventually find you and take you into custody. The alleged actions of the suspect put the public unnecessarily at risk. We, as a community, must never accept this kind of behavior.”

Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 28 for arraignment.