Porter appointed first Black circuit court judge in DuPage County

Effective Dec. 12, the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Chantelle A. Porter as a circuit court judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit. A partner at the Lombard family law firm A. Traub & Associates, Porter has dedicated her career to advocating for families and children, and she is excited for this new step in her journey as a public servant in the legal profession.

Porter, who has made a profound impact on families as a guardian ad litem throughout her career, brings compassion, fairness, and a wealth of experience to her new position as Circuit Court Judge. As a family law attorney with A. Traub & Associates, Chantelle has worked with families who are facing significant disruption and complex changes in their lives. This experience has helped Porter to develop her problem-solving skills, and she takes an empathetic approach to each family and child she works with. She will continue to share this compassion for families and treat each individual with respect and fairness as Circuit Court Judge.

“Chantelle has dedicated her career to advocating for fairness and equity, and her appointment is a landmark moment for DuPage County. While we, and her clients, will miss her greatly, we could not be more proud of Chantelle. We have no doubts that she will be an amazing judge,” said Senior Associate Jessica Rymut, who has worked alongside Porter for nearly 10 years.

As the first Black circuit court judge in DuPage County, Porter looks forward to serving as a reflection of the vibrant and diverse population in the area. She understands the importance of representation, and she knows that her unique lived experience will be of value as she works with families throughout the area. No matter an individual’s background, Porter understands how daunting it can be to stand in front of a judge. With this in mind, she hopes to instill trust and confidence in those who are involved in legal proceedings, ensuring that they understand that she will be just and fair.

“I have had the gratification of working with Chantelle for almost 15 years. She has impressed me more than I could have imagined. The mentoring went both ways. Chantelle has taught me that if you say you can, you will. And she has. I will miss her greatly but know this is where she was destined to be,” says founder of A. Traub & Associates, Angel Traub.

Porter’s advocacy and dedication to justice have gained her the support of the entire Illinois Supreme Court. She has served as a guardian ad litem for numerous counties throughout Illinois, and she also serves on the Illinois Court Appointed Special Advocates Board, volunteering her time to help abused and neglected children.

As an attorney, she has represented clients in cases related to family law, juvenile law, DCFS abuse and neglect, domestic violence, and orders of protection. Porter is also a trained Parent Coordinator.

Porter has earned substantial recognition for her work in family law throughout her career. For over 10 years, she has been included in the Super Lawyers Rising Stars award list. She has been appointed to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Guardian ad Litem Education and Committee on Equality. She is a past board member of the DuPage County Bar Association, a past member of the board of governors for the Illinois State Bar Association, and a past president of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers. Over the years, Chantelle has received numerous accolades from the DuPage County Bar Association, including the Outstanding Service Award and Pro Bono Service Award.

With her experience representing families and the recognition she has earned for her service to the community, Chantelle Porter is prepared to work as an effective, compassionate public servant in the courts of DuPage County as the newest 18th Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

https://www.dailyherald.com/business/20221225/porter-appointed-first-black-circuit-court-judge-in-dupage-county