Montini football vs. Fenwick score, news, kickoff, live coverage

What to know

Montini vs. Fenwick kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fenwick

Montini-Fenwick preview

About the Broncos: Montini, after shutting out two nonconference opponents, dropped a 21-6 CCL/ESCC crossover at Marist last Friday. In the loss, defensive end Nick Castaldo had 10 tackles, two of them for loss, linebacker Jeremiah Peterson had nine tackles, one for loss, a hurry and a pass breakup, and defensive back Max Bell had seven tackles and a pass breakup. The Broncos have gone with a rotation at QB through three weeks, with Gaetano Carbonara throwing for 234 yards and two TDs and Israel Abrams 214 and three TDs. Three backs have double-digit carries – JoJo James the leading rusher with 123 yards – and Santino Florio has caught a team-best nine passes for 97 yards and two TDs.

About the Friars: Fenwick, like Montini, started 2-0, then dropped a tough 14-13 CCL/ESCC crossover at Joliet Catholic last Friday. Fenwick’s Josh Morgan scored on a 7-yard TD run with a minute left, but Jamen Williams’ conversion pass to Nate Marshall in the left corner of the end zone was knocked away. Williams completed 22 of 30 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Treston Smith had six catches and Raphiel Stewart five, with Stewart scoring Fenwick’s first touchdown on a 20-yard reception.

FND Pick: Fenwick

Live updates: