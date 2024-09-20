Game time: Dave & Buster’s to open at Yorktown Center

Dave & Buster’s is set to welcome patrons to the new 19,830-square-foot venue — an arcade, sports bar and restaurant rolled into one — at Yorktown Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. (Brian Hill)

Sports fans will find a 40-foot TV screen at a Dave & Buster’s opening in Lombard just in time for NBA action and peak college football season.

The Texas-based chain is set to welcome patrons to the new 19,830-square-foot venue — an arcade, sports bar and restaurant rolled into one — at Yorktown Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

The arrival of Dave & Buster’s is far from the only development on the mall campus. A vacant Carson’s department store building is slated to be torn down to pave the way for a parklike plaza. Exterior demo work is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

“With all of the updates coming to the Yorktown Shopping Center, we knew this would be a prime location where we could add our premier entertainment and dining offerings,” Aaron Basta, Dave & Buster’s Lombard general manager, said in a statement. “We have received a lot of great feedback from our other Chicago locations and our fans are eager to have more ways to play.”

Empire Burgers + Brew recently opened at Yorktown with a rooftop dining experience. Ancho & Agave is currently under construction and anticipated to open later this year. The Dave & Buster’s is located steps outside The Shops on Butterfield entrance.

“This new entertainment destination allows us to evolve the traditional shopping experience to introduce more entertainment and dining options,” a mall representative wrote in a statement.

The company recently rolled out new food and beverage items nationwide, including for the Dave & Buster’s in Lombard. Among the additions are a Cajun-spiced smashed burger and a “Brekky” burger with bacon.

The Lombard entertainment hub will feature over 100 of the latest arcade games and a “WOW” Wall high-definition television screen.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 people in line will receive “Power Cards” with unlimited video game play on non-redemption games for the full day.

