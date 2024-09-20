Timothy Christian, Willowbrook volleyball both win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Timothy Christian d. Chicago Christian 25-11, 25-15

Abby VanderWal had five kills, five aces and four digs, Bella Potempa seven digs and three aces and Elizabeth Alex 12 assists for the Trojans (11-2, 2-0).

Willowbrook def. Montini 25-20, 17-25, 25-23

Hannah Kenny had 10 kills, 13 assists and eight digs, Kendall Norton nine assists, Wendy Pollak seven kills and Melanie Marinier eight digs for the Warriors (14-3).

BOYS GOLF

Willowbrook

Willowbrook won its Ryder Cup Quad at The Preserve. The Warriors shot 8-under, 100 for the combined score. Ben Rattana and Matt Ciesinski combined to shoot 4-under par, Austin Coppersmith and Tommy Roelle 3-under and Chase Eisner 1-under.