Big plans for La Grange parks if voters approve referendum

While a state grant helped pay for improvements at Waiola Park in La Grange, Park District of La Grange officials are counting on the approval of a property tax referendum to fund improvements at other parks in the district. (Sandy Bressner)

The Park District of La Grange is campaigning hard to convince voters to approve a $13.86 million property tax referendum that will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.

A series of informational meetings, both in-person and virtual, are planned in the coming weeks to answer questions voters may have. Virtual public information meetings are planned for noon on Sept. 26 and Oct. 17. A virtual meeting will also be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

For access, email jennybechtold@pdlg.org to receive a link.

In-person meetings about the referendum are set for 6 p.m. Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and noon Nov. 4 at the Recreation Center, 536 East Ave.

The referendum has won support in surveys taken this year, said Jenny Bechtold, executive director of the Park District of La Grange.

The survey was sent to 6,274 households and 7,228 registered voters in the park district, with a response rate of 18%, according to the park district website.

The estimated annual net tax impact of the proposed $13.86 million bond measure is $63 for a home with a fair market value of $500,000, or just over $5 per month, park district officials said.

Seventy-three percent of those responding to the survey said they were likely to vote in favor of the referendum.

”We wouldn’t put it on (the ballot) if we didn’t feel it wasn’t going to pass,” Bechtold said.

Nineteen percent said they would probably or definitely vote “no” on the question.

”If it doesn’t (win), we’ll have to regroup. ... We’d have to look at our budget and determine what the next best steps would be. But again, that would be a board decision moving forward,” Bechtold said.

Visit www.pdlg.org and click on the 2024 park plan proposal for more information about plans for the parks if the referendum is approved.

”The plan we developed is multi-generational, so there’s something for everybody because we wanted to make sure it’s inclusive ... But there are some new amenities, which is very exciting,” Bechtold said.

Some highlights include:

The park district’s first dog park at Gordon Park.

“Four-legged friends are important to people these days,” she said.

A nine-hole disc golf course would come to Denning Park while Gordon Park would get an irrigation system, new backstops, more shade trees and a bandshell that could be used for special events, rentals, concerts and recitals.

Four pickleball courts would be built at Sedgwick Park. Right now, the district has none.

Spring Park would gain playground equipment. A soccer field would be added to Denning Park, too. A new door would be added between the park and building at the community center at Washington and Lincoln avenues.

”The plan also includes 42 new shade trees, six ornamental trees. ... We’re not planning on removing any trees, which was of great importance to our community,” she said.

The park district board at its Aug. 12 meeting decided to put the referendum question on the ballot. Being a presidential election year, Bechtold expects a large turnout of voters on Nov. 5.

”We’ve been informed by our consultants that it is positive for us,” Bechtold said of the timing. “There is no pool in the works, unlike years ago when voters shot down the idea for an outdoor pool at Denning Park.”