What to know to apply for Grove Foundation grant

The Grove Foundation has released the details to apply for its 2024 Annual Grant Program, which funds local organizations that enhance the quality of life in Downers Grove.

To be considered for a grant, projects must benefit Downers Grove residents. The deadline for submission is Oct. 31. Eligible groups will be notified by Dec. 1 and grants will be distributed in early December. Information detailing how to apply, what types of projects qualify and the review process are listed at thegrovefoundation.org.

Founded in 1991, the Grove Foundation is a non-profit organization that exists to enrich the lives of Downers Grove community members by identifying, supporting and promoting recreational, educational and community experiences through innovative, collaborative efforts.