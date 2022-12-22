Three charged with burglary, retail theft in Elmhurst Kohl’s theft: authorities

Bond was set Wednesday for three individuals accused of stealing approximately $343 worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s department store, authorities said.

Trinetta Wells, 52, of the 4800 block of West Polk Street, Chicago; Sylvester Wells, 50, of the 4800 block of West Polk Street, Chicago; and Darryl Foster, 56, of the 900 block of S. Lorraine Road, Wheaton, each appeared at a bond hearing where Judge Margaret O’Connell set bond at $40,000 for Sylvester Wells, $20,000 with 10% to apply recognizance for Trinetta Wells and at $10,000 with 10% to apply recognizance for Foster, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

All three defendants were charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to the release. Trinetta Wells also was charged with one count of possession of another’s pebit card, and Foster faces an additional count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the release stated.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Elmhurst police responded to a report of a theft at the Kohl’s department store located at 303 South Route 83. While investigating, officers were alerted that a car matching the description of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft was traveling on Interstate 290 in Des Plaines.

With the assistance of a Chicago Police Department helicopter, police located the vehicle on Interstate 290 and Cicero Avenue and continued tracking the vehicle until it exited the expressway at Independence Boulevard. All three defendants were taken into custody in the area of Madison Street and Springfield Avenue without incident, according to the release.

The three defendants allegedly entered the Kohl’s store and went to the coat section. Each defendant allegedly took one jacket each before fleeing the store. The entire incident lasted approximately three minutes. Police allegedly found a crack pipe and a straw containing a white powdery substance in Forster’s pocket, the release stated.

“As we approach the end of the holiday shopping season, I want to assure the public that law enforcement in DuPage County remains 100% committed to the safety and security of our holiday shoppers, businesses and visitors,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The quick apprehension of the defendants in this case illustrates our commitment to public safety and our willingness to use every tool available to us to apprehend anyone suspected of criminal behavior.”

“This is another example of Elmhurst officers working with Chicago Police to track down offenders within minutes of committing a crime and bringing them to justice,” Elmhurst Chief of Police MichaelMcLean said in the release. “I thank the responding Elmhurst detectives, Chicago Police and DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for their assistance on this case.”

The next court appearance for all three defendants is scheduled for Jan. 18.