Man gets 40-year sentence for Downers Grove carjacking

A Chicago man who hijacked a pregnant woman’s car from her driveway was sentenced Oct. 13 to 40 years in prison.

Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, formerly of the 2200 block of Marshall Blvd., on April 25 entered a blind plea of guilty to one count of aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm. At the time of the offense, Washington-Davis was on bond out of Cook County for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On July 7, one of Washington-Davis’s co-defendants, Emanuel Embry, 22, formerly of the 100 block of North Wood Street, Chicago, entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20, according to the release.

The case against another individual allegedly involved, Martavious Robinson, was originally charged in juvenile court. On Aug. 10, 2020, the court granted the state’s motion to transfer Robinson’s case to adult court. His case is currently pending, the release stated.

On Dec. 13, 2019, at approximately 2:27 p.m., Downers Grove police responded to a carjacking that had occurred on Hawkins Street. An investigation found that the victim, a pregnant female, was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when she was approached by two masked, armed individuals, later identified as Embry and allegedly Robinson, the release stated.

The men allegedly ordered the woman out of her vehicle and drove off in her car. Washington-Davis was the driver of the vehicle that allegedly brought Embry and Robinson to the Hawkins Street address. A friend of the victim saw the alleged carjacking and followed the stolen vehicle.

When the stolen vehicle was stopped in traffic, the victim’s friend allegedly approached the vehicle at which time the occupants exited the car and fled. As the victim’s friend moved the victim’s vehicle off the roadway, Washington-Davis entered the victim’s friend’s car and drove away, the release stated.

Authorities were able to apprehend Robinson on Dec. 13, 2019. On Dec. 17, 2019, authorities took Washington-Davis into custody from his apartment, and several hours later authorities apprehended Embry in Chicago.

Further investigation into recent carjackings found that the same three individuals, Washington-Davis, Embry and allegedly Robinson were involved in two previous armed carjackings, one in Downers Grove on Nov. 30, 2019, and another in Warrenville on Dec. 13, 2019.

“In late 2019, Mr. Washington-Davis, Mr. Embry and allegedly Mr. Robinson, terrorized DuPage County residents stealing three vehicles at gunpoint in two-weeks’ time,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.” Violent crimes such as these have an incredibly crippling effect on not just the immediate victims, but the entire community as well leaving residents to fear for their personal safety.”