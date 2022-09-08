Elmhurst man charged with possession of child porn

An Elmhurst man is behind bars, charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

David Faust, 52, of the 300 block of W. Belden Avenue, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy on Thursday set bond at $75,000.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit along with Elmhurst police executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a residence in the 300 block of W. Belden, Elmhurst, following an internet investigation into the possession of child pornography files.

A forensic examination of Faust’s digital electronics revealed the presence of child pornography files.

“We have the best investigators combing the vile underground where these predators lurk,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the release. “They are diligently working every day to bring these alleged pornographers to justice.”

Faust will be arraigned on these charges Oct. 6.