Bond set for Elgin man charged in fatal Lombard crash





Bond was set Thursday at $750,000 for an Elgin man accused of causing a fiery crash that claimed the life of his 17-year-old passenger, Byron Montgomery.

Raymond Griffin, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of misdemeanor speeding 35+ mph over the speed limit, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Aug 15, 2021, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Lombard police were dispatched to the Sonesta ES Suites located at 2001 S. Highland Ave. for security issues regarding a party that was broken up by security at the hotel.

Police observed a red BMW, allegedly driven by Griffin, fleeing the area northbound on Highland Avenue at approximately 73 mph in a 35-mph zone. As police followed the vehicle, Griffin allegedly continued driving northbound at a high rate of speed through the intersection of Highland Avenue and Roosevelt Road where he lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over, ultimately resting on the roof and becoming engulfed in flames, the release stated.

Both Montgomery and Griffin were located near the car and transported to a local hospital where Montgomery was pronounced dead upon arrival. It is further alleged that Griffin’s BAC was more than .08 at the time of the crash, authorities said.

“Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Crawford was 100% avoidable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I offer my sincerest condolences to Mr. Montgomery’s friends and family on their loss.”

Griffin’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 9 for arraignment.