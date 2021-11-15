Riverside police investigate double homicide

Riverside police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding two individuals dead Saturday afternoon in an apartment on Forest Avenue.

Police were initially dispatched to the apartment, 63 Forest Ave., for the report of a possible burglary. Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and discovered two individuals who were unresponsive. Paramedics were dispatched to the scene and pronounced both individuals deceased, police said.

The victims are Jeremy Lane, age 38, of Riverside, and Taita Johnson, 31, of Danville, Ill., according to police.

The victims were transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office where autopsies determined that they both died of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Riverside police continues to be assisted by the members of the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force in conducting this death investigation.