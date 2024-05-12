Driver identified in Downers Grove fatal hit-and-run crash

A 74-year-old woman has been identified as the driver of a car that struck and killed a Downers Grove woman on Ogden Avenue Thursday night, authorities said.

The unidentified woman is cooperating with investigators, Downers Grove police said.

Investigators were able to confirm through video surveillance that the victim, Robin Robinson, 65, had fallen in the roadway and was lying down just before being struck by the offending vehicle.

The incident took place at about 9 p.m. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators completed a two-mile canvass of Ogden Avenue for witnesses and additional video surveillance indicating the offending vehicle’s direction of travel. They also determined that the vehicle parts found at the scene belonged to a 2022-2024 Acura RDX.

Authorities located the driver and vehicle involved in the crash through local records, registration checks and other investigative means.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.

Investigators have been in contact with family members and will continue to provide them with updated information.