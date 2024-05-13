Vietnam Traveling Wall coming to College of DuPage on May 29

The College of DuPage will host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from May 29 to June 2 in Parking Lot C, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn in partnership with the Glen Ellyn American Legion Post 3 and the Village of Glen Ellyn. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

The College of DuPage will host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from May 29 to June 2 in Parking Lot C, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn in partnership with the Glen Ellyn American Legion Post 3 and the Village of Glen Ellyn.

The traveling wall stands at six feet tall at its center and covers nearly 300 feet from end to end. The wall is a direct replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC.

A welcoming ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 1. The event will include remarks from Glen Ellyn Village President Mark Senak, State Rep. Amy Grant and COD President Brian Caputo. Additionally, the Proviso East Marching Band and Glen Ellyn Fire Department color guard will deliver a musical performance.