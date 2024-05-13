Glen Ellyn League of Women Voters names contest winners

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn Glenbard Democracy Challenge winners are ( from left) Emma Pekkarinen, Madeline Murin and honorable mention Ash Stroh (Photo provided by the League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn )

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn announced the winners of its second Charlotte Swett Walter Glenbard Democracy Challenge: Madeline Murin, a senior at Glenbard West High School, and Emma Pekkarinen, a senior at Glenbard South High School.

Both students were awarded a $500 prize and a certificate for their efforts.

This year’s theme was “Gen Z Democracy: Shaping the Future.” The challenge asked students to portray the theme through music, film, creative writing, dance and visual arts.

The prizes were awarded at the league’s annual dinner. Honorable mentions went to Zoe Price from Glenbard South High School and Ash Stroh from Glenbard West High School for their visual art entries.

Murin submitted a poem titled “Fear Our Fight,” sharing her perspective as a student journalist and experience learning, writing and advocating for important community issues.

Pekkarinen submitted an essay titled “Gen Z in Democracy: A Student Journalist’s perspective,” illustrating conflicts that arise day-to-day in politics and highlights how Generation Z will implement those changes.

The Glenbard Democracy Challenge was created in memory of Charlotte Swett Walter, a Glen Ellyn community activist known for promoting voter education among youth. Her estate bequeathed funds to use in league educational endeavors in defense of democracy.

“We are so proud to offer this opportunity to the youth of Glen Ellyn in the name of our longtime member, Charlotte. It’s clear the topic mattered to these students,” said Sarah Allen, chair of the CSW Democracy Challenge Committee. “I was so impressed by their creativity and vision, and came away with a true sense of hope for the future of our democracy.”

For more information, visit lwvge.org.